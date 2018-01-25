Sales of new US single-family homes fell more than expected in December, according to data from the Commerce Department. New home sales dropped by 9.3% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 625,000 units, marking the biggest drop since August 2016 and a much steeper fall than the 7.9% expected by economists. November's sales pace was revised down to 689,000 from 733,000. Compared to the same month a year ago, sales were up 14.%. Meanwhile, the median price of a new home was $335,400 compared ...

