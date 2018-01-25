

Octopus AIM VCT plc ('the Company')



25 January 2018



Purchase of own securities and total voting rights



Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 25 January 2018 the Company purchased for cancellation 189,395 Ordinary shares at a price of 113.9p per share.



Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 109,415,232 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7710 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3420207R64



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX