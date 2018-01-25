BALTIMORE, 2018-01-25 18:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco/Scotsman Holding S.à r.l. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman") today announced that it has made available certain information relating to Algeco Scotsman on its website, which contains an update on the financial performance of the Group and certain other information and can be accessed at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/pdf/Algeco-Information-Release_Jan_25_2018.pdf



About Algeco Scotsman



Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 24 countries with approximately 245,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.



Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events that are intended as "forward-looking statements," particularly those statements concerning expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the offering. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from current projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations relating to us. Any or all of these forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.



Disclaimer



This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



Investor Relations Contact



Scott Shaughnessy Vice President, Finance Algeco Scotsman +1 410-933-5921 Scott.Shaughnessy@as.willscot.com