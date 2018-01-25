

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session in the red. The market was under pressure due to cautious comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and the continued weakening of the US dollar.



The ECB left its key interest rates and asset purchases unchanged on Thursday and reiterated its forward guidance that rates will remain at present level well past the life of the stimulus and that it is ready to raise the size as well as duration of asset buys, if needed.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.68 percent Thursday and finished at 9,482.96. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.89 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.75 percent.



Clariant sank 8.1 percent after SABIC bought a 25 percent stake in the specialty chemicals company.



Aryzta plunged 21 percent after it cut its full year 2018 EBITDA forecast.



Geberit dropped 1.7 percent, while ABB and Kuehne + Nagel weakened by 1.6 percent each. The luxury goods stocks were also under pressure. Swatch declined 2.0 percent and Richemont fell 0.8 percent.



Baloise surrendered 0.5 percent after it announced its intention to invest in the mobility platform Mobly in Belgium. UBS forfeited 0.8 percent after it acquired the Luxembourg-based private banking business of the Swedish banking group Nordea. Credit Suisse decreased 0.7 percent and Julius Baer dropped 1.2 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished solidly in negative territory Thursday. Roche fell 1.4 percent and Nestlé tumbled 2.0 percent. Novartis also finished lower by 1.6 percent.



Sonova climbed 0.7 percent, Logitech rose 0.3 percent and LafargeHolcim added 0.2 percent.



