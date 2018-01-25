Japan Smart Home Market Analysis 2018-2024: Number of Smart Home in Japan is Anticipated to Reach Nearly 7 Million

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Highlights

The Japanese smart home market was valued close to US$ 1.5 Billion in 2016.

in 2016. The number of smart home in Japan is anticipated to reach nearly 7 Million by 2024.

is anticipated to reach nearly 7 Million by 2024. In Japan , household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 10% in 2016.

, household penetration for smart home applications is estimated at around 10% in 2016. In February 2012 , Smart House Standardization Council recommended ECHONET Lite as the public and standard interface for HEMS in Japan

The Japanese smart home market is likely to almost fivefold by the year 2024 from its current level in 2017. Smart home is a system that allows home owner to control and monitor different devices in home including the heating, lighting, security, and entertainment, automatically and sometimes remotely via the Internet. In Japan, there is a demand for a safe and secure living environment, especially concerning safety functionalities and discrete monitoring for elderly people.



The lack of standard operational protocols and electrical interfaces has previously impeded the growth of smart home market. The Ministry of Trade, Economy, and Industry, together with the JSCA (Japan Smart Community Alliance), designated the ECHONET Consortium's ECHONET Lite protocol as the country's recommended standard for HEMS equipment. Echonet Lite was approved as an HEMS standard protocol in Japan by METI and then became an ISO/IEC international standard.



The growth of Smart home market is attributed to factors such as significantly growing IoT market, cost reduction measures enabled by home automation systems, large number of manufacturers expanding their product portfolios, and increasing importance of home monitoring from remote locations. With the increasing demand of smart home devices, security and privacy breach is also increasing. The issues pertaining to privacy and security breach are restraining the growth of the smart home market.



