Donnerstag, 25.01.2018

WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
25.01.2018 | 18:47
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares


25 January 2018

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Transaction in own shares

DMGT announces that on 25 January 2018 it transferred 159,589 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of £6.443 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its Trepp subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising options under its stock option plan.

Simultaneous with the transfer out of treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Numis Securities Limited 159,589 A Shares at a price of £6.443. The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,812,419 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,392,051.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street,

London, W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594


