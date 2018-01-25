IAM and Clarivate Analytics Partner to Distribute Exclusive Insights on Global Innovation

LONDON, January 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clarivate Analytics to share findings on the global innovation leaders and how to become one of them

Intellectual property (IP) business intelligence platform IAM and Clarivate Analytics, a world-leading provider of patent information, are partnering to provide IAM's readers with exclusive new insight and analysis of globally important IP business issues.

In a series of monthly features for the widely-read IAM blog, Clarivate Analytics will take an in-depth look at industry-focused and innovation-based subjects in analysis pieces designed specifically for IAM's readership of senior corporate IP executives.

The first piece was published on Wednesday, January 17 and looked at lessons taught by the world's most innovative companies; this in anticipation of the February release of the 2018 edition of Clarivate's annual Global 100 Innovators Report

"IAM's aim is always to provide the very highest quality content, so this new collaboration with Clarivate - which will give our readers even greater access to world class analysis and data - is very exciting," comments Joff Wild, editor-in-chief of IAM.

"As part of our mission to accelerate the pace of innovation, we are proud to be partnering with IAM as the universally acknowledged world's leading IP business media platform. The goals of our two organizations are closely aligned to help customers accelerate how quickly they turn new ideas into solutions that improve lives," said Elizabeth Norwood, Head of Marketing, IP & Standards, Clarivate Analytics.

The annual Top 100 Global Innovators report is based on findings from patent data driven analysis using Clarivate Analytics proprietary data and analysis tools. The analysis examines the portfolio strength and quality of each organization through assessing not just volume of patenting, but success in obtaining granted patents, breadth of filing of inventions and external citations to the portfolio to arrive at a combined indicator score which is used to identify the Top 100 most innovative organizations around the world.

The first feature was posted online on the IAM blog on January 17, hosted here: www.IAM-media.com/blog.

About IAM

IAM is the leading business intelligence platform for the global IP market. Our unrivalled coverage and in-depth analysis of key sectors gives our clients critical information to enable them to maximise the value of their intellectual property assets. www.IAM-media.com.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate' Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science', Cortellis', Derwent', CompuMark', MarkMonitorand Techstreet'. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

For more information, please visit clarivate.com and follow us on Twitter @Clarivate

Monica Zgurova

IAM

marketing@GlobeBMG.com

