Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide assay information and interpretation from its Kabba porphyry copper project located in Mohave County, Arizona.

To date Kennecott has assayed 5806 meters of new and historic core through drillhole K-17, which was completed in September 2017.

These assays provide data from previously unassayed historic core as well as from Kennecott's initial 5-hole 2017 drill program that was completed in September. The resulting geochemical database is being utilized as part of the process for selection of potential future sites for drilling.

Many of the holes from K-8 through K-17 display anomalous levels of one or more of the following elements; arsenic, copper, gold, lead, molybdenum, rhenium, sulfur, tellurium, and zinc. All geochemical results continue to provide encouragement to Bell management's view that a buried Laramide porphyry copper-molybdenum system is potentially present.

Of note from the initial 2017 drilling program, K-17 cut a 21-meter interval from 481 meters to 502 meters carrying 0.57 grams per tonne gold hosted in oxidized hematitic stockwork veinlets and breccia cutting dacite porphyry. Due to the fact that the gold mineralization appears to be related to a wide complex of stockwork veinlets and breccia rather than a simple vein-like structure, the true thickness of the gold-bearing interval cannot be determined from the single intersection in K-17. At this time, the Company does not intend to follow up on this particular intersection except as it relates to the larger porphyry copper target.

Core samples from the December drill program have been prepared and submitted for assay analysis. Results are pending.

Sampling, Assaying and Quality Control

Core samples were picked up from the drill sites near Kingman, Arizona and transported under the care of Kennecott Exploration Company to their facility in Salt Lake City for sample preparation. Tamper-evident seals were employed on containers used to ship the samples for analysis.

Core was sawn lengthwise using a diamond saw and was then sampled under the supervision of staff of Kennecott Exploration Company in Salt Lake City, Utah. Core was sampled on either 2-meter or 3-meter intervals with half core samples sent to either Skyline Laboratories in Tucson, AZ or ALS-Chemex in Vancouver, B.C. Analysis at both labs consisted of a multi-acid digest with ICP-MS determination for 47 elements, and gold by fire assay. Matrix-matched certified reference materials (1 in 20 samples), coarse blank material (1 in 20 samples), and core duplicate samples (1 in 20 samples) were included in each assay batch. Skyline QC included pulp replicate analyses and certified reference materials.

Option Grant

At the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held December 20, 2017 shareholders approved the Company's amended Stock Option Plan granting the Company the ability to grant up to 12,853,246 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants. Accordingly, the Company announces that it has, subject to regulatory approval, issued 2,874,472 incentive stock options to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company, exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 5 years.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in a region responsible for 10% of the world's copper production: Arizona.

Kabba Porphyry Copper Project

A primary focus for Bell Copper is the ongoing exploration and development at the Kabba Copper Porphyry Project near Kingman, AZ, where we are pursuing the faulted-off top of a potential porphyry copper system, the bottom of which is exposed in the foothills 8+ km west of the Company's property.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Kabba Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Bell Copper Corporation

"Timothy Marsh"

Timothy Marsh, President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact the Company

Tel: 1 800 418 8250

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.