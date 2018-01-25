Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Report 2015-2018 & 2022: Oilfield Chemical Market Emerges with New Vigor - Recession and Beyond

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry
- AES Arabia Ltd.
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Caradan Chemicals, Inc.
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc.
- Deep South Chemicals, Inc.
- EMEC
- Force Chem Technologies
- Halliburton
- Innospec, Inc.
- Janus Energy Resources
- Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc.
- LLC FLEK
- NALCO Champion
- Newpark Resources, Inc.
- Schlumberger Limited
- M-I SWACO
- Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.
- Roemex Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Current and Future Analysis
Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities
Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential
Key Growth Drivers
Technological Advancements Drive Paraffin and Asphaltene Inhibitors Market
Polyaminoamide
Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor
Why Asphaltene and Paraffin get Deposited?
Asphaltene Inhibitors Alleviate Issues in Oil Production
A Business Case of Asphaltene Inhibitor Boosting Production Efficiency
Asphaltenes and their Effects on Petroleum Processing Applications
Asphaltene Inhibitors
Used as Corrosive Agent in Oil Industry
Uncertainty in Performance of Asphaltene Inhibitors
A Market Dampener
Asphaltene Inhibitors in Heavy grade Crude Oil
Future Market
Asphaltene Dispersant
A Substitute to Asphaltene Inhibitor
Unintended Nature of Asphaltene Inhibitors
A Serious Concern
Select Technology Trends
FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor
GE's Automation & Controls Platform
Blue Deal
Environmental Monitoring Solution for Oil Spill Detection
Web-based Flux Technology
GTUIT's Enerplus Mobile Units
Compact Microimager (COI) for Oil-based Mud (OBM) Wells
Continuous Compliance Monitoring System (CCMS) Software
2. OIL INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW
An Insight into Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario
3. OILFIELD CHEMICALS INDUSTRY
AN OVERVIEW
Introduction
Oilfield Chemical Market Emerges with New Vigor: Recession and Beyond
Significance of Chemicals in Oilfield Activities
Paraffin Asphaltene
A Unique Chemical to Treat Paraffin Damage in Highly Paraffinic Crudes
Challenges Encountered by the Oilfield Chemicals
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Asphaltenes
Characteristics of Asphaltenes
Asphaltene Problems
Preheating
Emulsion Formation
Combustion
Storage Problem
Remedy for Problems
Asphaltene Solubility
Colloidal Model
Thermodynamic Model
Asphaltene Inhibitors
Selection of an Inhibitor
Few Asphaltene Inhibitors
B-Chem 6A Stimulation Treatment
InSol AW Premium
RX 33/1
TCR-1
Paraffin
Effect of Paraffin Material in Crude Oil in terms of Carbon Molecules
Table 11: Melting Point of Paraffin with respect to Carbon Molecules
Problems of Paraffin
Various Causes of Paraffin Deposition
Paraffin Control Techniques
Paraffin Inhibitors
Paraffin Dispersants and Solvents
Paraffin Control Agents
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
Baker Hughes Releases FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor for Deepwater Wells
Fritz Industries Signs Agreement with Baker Hughes to Offer Select Flow Assurance Products
WellAware Introduces Chemical Management and Optimization Solutions for E&P and Chemical Service Companies
Baker Hughes Releases Sorb Ultra Solid Inhibitors for Offshore Wells
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Halbouty Energy Acquires IP and Full Product Line of Malcera
Croda's Oil & Gas Business Acquires JD Horizons
Skye Petroleum Purchases Asphaltene Flow Assurance Technology
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 33 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)
- The United States (17)
- Canada (4)
- Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Latin America (2)
- Middle-East (2)
- Africa (1)
