Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Report 2015-2018 & 2022: Oilfield Chemical Market Emerges with New Vigor - Recession and Beyond

The "Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors in US$ Thousand.

The report profiles 33 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry

AES Arabia Ltd.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Caradan Chemicals, Inc.

Clariant

Croda International Plc.

Deep South Chemicals, Inc.

EMEC

Force Chem Technologies

Halliburton

Innospec, Inc.

Janus Energy Resources

Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc.

LLC FLEK

NALCO Champion

Newpark Resources, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

M-I SWACO

Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.

Roemex Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Current and Future Analysis

Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Key Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements Drive Paraffin and Asphaltene Inhibitors Market

Polyaminoamide

Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor

Why Asphaltene and Paraffin get Deposited?

Asphaltene Inhibitors Alleviate Issues in Oil Production

A Business Case of Asphaltene Inhibitor Boosting Production Efficiency

Asphaltenes and their Effects on Petroleum Processing Applications

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Used as Corrosive Agent in Oil Industry

Uncertainty in Performance of Asphaltene Inhibitors

A Market Dampener

Asphaltene Inhibitors in Heavy grade Crude Oil

Future Market

Asphaltene Dispersant

A Substitute to Asphaltene Inhibitor

Unintended Nature of Asphaltene Inhibitors

A Serious Concern

Select Technology Trends

FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor

GE's Automation & Controls Platform

Blue Deal

Environmental Monitoring Solution for Oil Spill Detection

Web-based Flux Technology

GTUIT's Enerplus Mobile Units

Compact Microimager (COI) for Oil-based Mud (OBM) Wells

Continuous Compliance Monitoring System (CCMS) Software



2. OIL INDUSTRY - AN OVERVIEW

An Insight into Global Oil Demand & Supply Scenario



3. OILFIELD CHEMICALS INDUSTRY

AN OVERVIEW

Introduction

Oilfield Chemical Market Emerges with New Vigor: Recession and Beyond

Significance of Chemicals in Oilfield Activities

Paraffin Asphaltene

A Unique Chemical to Treat Paraffin Damage in Highly Paraffinic Crudes

Challenges Encountered by the Oilfield Chemicals



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Asphaltenes

Characteristics of Asphaltenes

Asphaltene Problems

Preheating

Emulsion Formation

Combustion

Storage Problem

Remedy for Problems

Asphaltene Solubility

Colloidal Model

Thermodynamic Model

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Selection of an Inhibitor

Few Asphaltene Inhibitors

B-Chem 6A Stimulation Treatment

InSol AW Premium

RX 33/1

TCR-1

Paraffin

Effect of Paraffin Material in Crude Oil in terms of Carbon Molecules

Table 11: Melting Point of Paraffin with respect to Carbon Molecules

Problems of Paraffin

Various Causes of Paraffin Deposition

Paraffin Control Techniques

Paraffin Inhibitors

Paraffin Dispersants and Solvents

Paraffin Control Agents



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

Baker Hughes Releases FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor for Deepwater Wells

Fritz Industries Signs Agreement with Baker Hughes to Offer Select Flow Assurance Products

WellAware Introduces Chemical Management and Optimization Solutions for E&P and Chemical Service Companies

Baker Hughes Releases Sorb Ultra Solid Inhibitors for Offshore Wells



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Halbouty Energy Acquires IP and Full Product Line of Malcera

Croda's Oil & Gas Business Acquires JD Horizons

Skye Petroleum Purchases Asphaltene Flow Assurance Technology



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 33 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)



The United States (17)

(17) Canada (4)

(4) Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)

(Excluding Japan) (1) Latin America (2)

(2) Middle-East (2)

(2) Africa (1)



