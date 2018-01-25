Steve Parkin, executive chairman of Clipper Logistics, let go of almost 5m shares in the firm on Thursday - the largest share dump by a director of the firm on the day, but by no means the only one. Parkin sold a total of 4,872,000 ordinary shares with a price tag of £4.30 each, collecting a total of £20.9m as a result. Since founding Clipper in 1992, Parkin built the firm into a global logistics services business and after the sale still remains in possession of 25.13m shares, or 25.1% of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...