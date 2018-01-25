sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0M7NW ISIN: GB00B28YMP66 Ticker-Symbol: 4PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INFRASTRATA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFRASTRATA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFRASTRATA PLC
INFRASTRATA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFRASTRATA PLC0,0020,00 %