Shares in AIM-listed gas storage business Infrastrata tumbled on Thursday after the group announced it had conditionally raised £375,000 before expenses through a placing of 125,000,000 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 0.3p per share. The company issued the shares to raise funds to cover corporate costs and care, as well as maintenance financing costs of its Front End Engineering Design (FEED) gas storage project at Islandmagee off the eastern coast of Northern Ireland. The board ...

