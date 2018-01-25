European shares finished primarily in the red on Thursday, as US president Donald Trump stormed off Air Force One and into the Davos talkfest, with the ECB making no changes to its policy after its two-day meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 lost 0.5% to 400.79, while Germany's DAX fell 0.87% to 13,298.36 and the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0.25% to 5,481.21. In London, the FTSE 100 was off 0.36% at 7,615.84 and the more domestic FTSE 250 lost just 0.08% to 20,521.74, while on the upside, Spain's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...