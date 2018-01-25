Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal Celebrates 40 Years of Lottery Instant Game Design and Production in Leeds, UK

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announces that Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, today visited the Company's Leeds, UK manufacturing and technology facility to coincide with 40 years of lottery instant game design and production in Yorkshire. Scientific Games is the largest supplier of instant games in the world, with five instant game facilities across four continents, providing innovative games, technologies and services to over 150 lotteries worldwide.

During her visit to the Hunslet site, Her Royal Highness was accompanied by the High Sheriff, as she was greeted by Scientific Games' leadership and employees and President of the World Lottery Association, Jean-Luc Moner-Banet, as she toured the state-of-the-art facility and learnt about the design and production process of instant games enjoyed by players in the UK and throughout Europe. The Company was amongst the first to be certified by the World Lottery Association for both responsible gaming and environmental sustainability practices.

As an official supplier of instant games to the National Lottery in the UK, the games created in Leeds have helped benefit charities all over the country, including the Haworth-based branch of Riding for the Disabled Association, of which Her Royal Highness is the long-standing president.

With highly advanced game manufacturing technology and world-renown security practices, Scientific Games Leeds creates 6.8 billion of the Company's 53 billion instant games per year (2x4 units), each contributing to the raft of good causes which is at the heart of every lottery programme. On a global scale, lottery programmes saw $82.4 USD billion donated to good causes in 2016 alone across a breadth of charitable enterprises, including initiatives for education, health and welfare, sports and the environment.

Kevin Anderson, Vice President, International Business Development, Scientific Games, EMEA, comments, "We were extremely honoured to host The Princess Royal, and the visit recognises the dedication of our talented team of designers, technologists and manufacturing professionals here at Scientific Games Leeds over the last 40 years. With an interest in the National Lottery good causes through her numerous charity patronages, it was a pleasure to show her first hand the fascinating processes and science that is involved in the creation of modern instant games."

Her Royal Highness unveiled a permanent plaque to celebrate the visit and follows Scientific Games being presented with the Queens Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category in 2005.

The global lottery and gaming company has had roots in Leeds since the mid-1970s, when it first licensed the production of lottery instant 'scratch-off' products to local company Norton & Wright, which became Opax International and was eventually acquired by Scientific Games. The physical facility along the River Aire in Leeds dates back to an early 1900s printing house.

