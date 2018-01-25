

TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired - January 25, 2018) - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that the Company issued 100,000 stock options (the 'Stock Options') on 22 January 2018 to an employee in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.



The Stock Options are exercisable at $1.19, being the closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on 19 January 2018, with 33,334 options vesting on 22 January 2018 (the 'Employee Grant Date'), 33,333 options vesting 12 months after the Employee Grant Date and the final 33,333 options vesting 24 months after the Employee Grant Date.



Following the grant, the total number of options under the Company's Stock Option Plan are 9,891,667



About Dalradian Resources Inc.



Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.



