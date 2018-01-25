The "Gambling industry in Romania: Business Report 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a comprehensive research of gambling industry in Romania.

The first two chapters of the report feature the country profile by giving general information on Romania and by thoroughly studying its economic state (including key macroeconomic indicators and their development trends).

The third chapter covers common business procedures in the country: from starting a project to closing a business. This chapter elucidates the country's fiscal system, existing labour practices, property rights regulation peculiarities and other issues vital for running business in this country.

Further the report analyses gambling industry in the country. This key chapter tells about main trends in the industry, identifies key market players (including major producers, traders, etc.), and evaluates trade operations within the sector in the recent years.

Related news bulletins update adds the finishing touch to an overview of economic situation in Romania.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Romania: Country Profile

2. Romania: Financial And Economic Profile

3. Peculiarities Of Doing Business In Romania

4. Romania Gambling Industry Overview

5. Romania Gambling Industry Porter Five Forces Analysis

6. Romania Economy News And Analysis Digest

