

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxury products maker LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) Thursday reported that its Group share of net profit for fiscal year 2017 was 5.129 billion euros, up 29 percent from 3.981 billion euros last year.



Profit from recurring operations was 8.293 billion euros, up 18 percent from 7.026 billion euros last year, to which all business groups contributed.



Revenues were 42.636 billion euros, up 13 percent from 37.6 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 12 percent.



All business groups recorded double-digit organic growth with the exception of Wines and Spirits, whose growth in the second half was limited by supply constraints.



CEO Bernard Arnault said, 'LVMH achieved another record year. The excellent performance, to which all our businesses contributed, is due in part to the buoyant environment but above all to the remarkable creative strength of our brands and their ability to constantly reinvent themselves.'



