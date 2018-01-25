

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pouring more cold water on speculation she will run for president in 2020, media mogul Oprah Winfrey has said she is not interested in a bid for the White House.



Winfrey claimed in an interview with InStyle magazine published online Thursday that a presidential campaign is not in her DNA.



'I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,' Winfrey said. 'And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it.'



'I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign,' she added. 'That's not for me.'



The interview was conducted three weeks before Winfrey delivered a powerful speech at the Golden Globes earlier this month that was seen by many as a move toward a presidential campaign.



Winfrey's best friend Gayle King previously said the media mogul was 'intrigued' by the idea of running for president but was not 'actively considering' a run.



'People said, 'Oh yeah, she wrote that speech as a launching pad for what she wants to do.' That's absolutely not true,' King said on 'CBS This Morning' earlier this month.



The comments have not stopped pollsters from analyzing a potential matchup between Winfrey and President Donald Trump.



Results of a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll showed Winfrey with a double-digit lead over Trump among registered voters.



Fifty percent of voters said they would vote for Winfrey, while 39 percent said they would vote for Trump.



However, the survey also found that 54 percent of voters do not want Winfrey to run for president compared to 35 percent that would like to see her run.



