Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Black Mountain Products, Prosource, Reehut, Theraband & Wacces Store

The "Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global exercise resistance bands market to grow at a CAGR of 11.99% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Exercise Resistance Bands Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption. Band exercises require very little equipment and are one of the most affordable types of home exercises. Moreover, as these bands are portable they are convenient to carry. A full set of bands with different strength and resistance levels also cost considerably less than a home gym or a gym membership and help save a lot of space.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advent of smart exercise resistance bands. Currently, the exercise resistance bands market is going through an upgrade as conventional exercise resistance bands have joined the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution. Exercise resistance bands are among the most convenient fitness equipment to work with, as they are affordable, easy to store, and offer the same resistance and workout that other fitness equipment provides. In 2016, few startups and established players had come out with smart resistance bands, which had features such as Bluetooth transmitters and motion sensors. For instance, the Xiaomi Move It, smart exercise resistance band



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Aspects such as insufficient resistance, potential for injury, and others deterring the growth of the market. Unlike heavy free weights and weight machines, exercise resistance bands do not provide as much resistance and are not suitable for serious bodybuilding. Moreover, depending on the quality of resistance bands used, these bands can snap, causing injury to the eye, a skin scar or sudden movement during an exercise can strain the body. Moreover, they can become uncontrollable when fully stretched.

Key vendors

BLACK MOUNTAIN PRODUCTS

PROSOURCE

Reehut

TheraBand

Wacces Store

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x67zp7/global_exercise?w=5





