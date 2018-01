MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, shares of 3M (MMM) have moved notably higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday. 3M is currently up by 2.6 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The upward move by 3M comes after the diversified manufacturer reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.



