AIM-listed mining company Strategic Minerals (SML) has completed the exchange of contracts for its acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper mine via its wholly owned subsidiary, Ebony Iron. SML exchanged the binding contracts with the mine's current operator and owner Resilience Mining Australia on Thursday. Final settlement was expected within the month. A JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate had been undertaken by Resilience on the Lynda, Lorna Doone and Paltridge North deposits of Leigh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...