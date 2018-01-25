The global exercise resistance bands marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006073/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global exercise resistance bands market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global exercise resistance bands market by product and end-user

Technavio's report on the global exercise resistance bands market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, which includes strip exercise resistance bands and tube exercise resistance bands.

Based on end-user, the global exercise resistance bands market has been segmented into individual users, health clubs, and gyms, and other commercial users. During the forecast period, the individual user segment will witness the highest growth because of advantages such as whole-body workout, exercise bands being cost-effective, space savers, and limited or no supervision being required while using them.

Save more with Technavio.Buy 2 reports and get the third for free ViewTechnavio's latest discounts and promotions

Exercise resistance bands market: regional landscape

In 2017, the Americas and EMEA were the leading contributors to the market and are expected to continue leading the market during the forecast period. Increased interest in fitness in the developing countries of APAC and changing lifestyles in both developed and developing regions are the major factors offering a traction to the growth of the global exercise resistance bands market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear research, "High product adoption is expected to be a major feature of the market in the Americas and EMEA, where the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, and the UK are expected to remain the leading markets for exercise resistance bands market during the forecast period. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the growing demand from countries like China, Japan, and India."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption

Penchant for a fit and healthy lifestyle

Market challenges:

Aspects such as insufficient resistance, potential for injury, and others are deterring the growth of the market

Rising consumer interest in yoga, aerobics, reiki, and others

Market trends:

Advent of smart exercise resistance bands

Growing online retail sales channel

Get a sample copy of the global exercise resistance bands market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing outdoor gear research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006073/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com