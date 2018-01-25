The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products Eleventh Edition Extruded Polystyrene" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study presents five-year forecasts to 2021, derived from industry and economic indicators, as well as other relevant legislative, commercial and/or technical issues likely to affect individual countries, thermal insulation materials and products, and the end uses to where these are applied.

For extrusion, polystyrene with a high viscosity is most suitable, i.e. products with a melt volume index (MVI) of 200/5 in the lower end of the range between 1 and 7ml/10min. The physical properties of XPS mean that it can be used in board form in roofing, flooring and walling applications.

The low moisture absorption of the material makes it ideal for use in cold storage facilities and refrigerated transport, where it is subjected to freeze/thaw cycles. The high compressive strength of the material also makes it ideal for load-bearing applications. XPS does not rot and has relatively high thermal insulation properties.

Due to its cost, XPS tends to be used in specialist areas where its particular properties are specifically required.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction EPS

2. Market Influences EPS

3. Market Summary Spot Forecasts EPS

4. EU Market Review EPS

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Expanded Polystyrene Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

Armacell

BASF

Dow Chemical

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

Recticel

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain Isover

URSA

