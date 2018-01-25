At the annual Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) Conference held this week in Honolulu, Hawaii, Telia Carrier has won a number of categories at the ATLANTIC-ACM 2018 Global Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards. Telia Carrier was recognized as a member of the Midsize Service Provider group in the areas of Brand, Sales Reps, and Billing.

"It is an honour to be recognized by ATLANTIC-ACM and most importantly, our customers. We feel this award continues to demonstrate our unwavering focus on delivering the best possible customer experience, as we remain committed to keep our customers at center of everything we do," said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier.

Telia Carrier's customer-centric approach is a guiding principle across their global operation. This customer-focused approach is what separates Telia Carrier in a highly competitive wholesale market, and its continued success in the Global Wholesale Service Provider Excellence Awards highlights this commitment. For this year's awards, feedback was garnered from over 320 wholesale customers, generating more than 1,300 carrier evaluations via the annual survey conducted by ATLANTIC-ACM as part of its Global Wholesale Carrier Report Card.

Telia Carrier's global fiber backbone is the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its US network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, AS1299, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's 'Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East including over 80 PoPs in North America alone.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com.

About ATLANTIC-ACM:

Founded in 1991, ATLANTIC-ACM, is a leading strategic consulting firm to the telecom and technology sectors. ATLANTIC-ACM assists corporate and investor clients in evaluating strategic growth opportunities for successful investment, market entry, optimization, and long-term planning. For more than two decades, Boston-based ATLANTIC-ACM has helped leading companies identify opportunities, capture and retain market share, and navigate changing market dynamics, economies, and technologies. For more information, visit ATLANTIC-ACM's website at http://www.atlantic-acm.com.

