Technology Breakthrough in Safety and Reliability for Small Bore Tubing Systems



SPARTANBURG, S.C., 2018-01-25 20:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) announced that its HOKE brand has launched the new GYROLOK XP product family, advanced technology that significantly improves the installation assembly process and ensures safer, more reliable tube-fitting connections.



GYROLOK XP is the only tube fitting specifically designed and extensively tested to overcome the challenges of assembling fittings onto a complete range of corrosion resistant, heavy wall tubes. The GYROLOK XP fitting is designed to grip heavier wall tubes, which increases working pressures by up to 80 percent over conventional tube fittings.



"The GYROLOK XP underscores our mission-critical severe service strategy," said Erik Wiik, Group President, CIRCOR Energy. "The new product allows our XP fittings to be used on tubing with higher pressure ranges, including exotic alloy tubing used in severe service applications. This increased capability replaces the more expensive options, such as welded tube fittings or the cone and thread approach. The unique GYROLOK XP design simplifies the installation and ensures that fittings cannot be overtightened, the most common installation error leading to leaks."



For more information, please visit http://www.circorenergy.com/gyrolokXP/



About CIRCOR International, Inc.



CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets differentiated technology products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, industrial, aerospace & defense and commercial marine. CIRCOR has a diversified flow and motion control product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers' mission critical needs. The Company's strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR's operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top talent. For more information, visit the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9e651ae-7c7e-4c95-84d5-e9b51 d82351c



Media Contact: Chris Barnhill Global Marketing Manager +1 713 - 400 - 2241 Chris.barnhill@circor.com