This report covers the market for mineral fibre thermal insulation products in Europe and is drawn from the author's study set on The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products.

Mineral fibre, or wool, is a non-metallic, inorganic material normally derived from glass or rock. Both glass wool and stone wool can be used in similar applications, except where high temperature resistance and fire protection are required. Stone wool can withstand temperatures up to 1,177oC, whereas glass wool can only be used up to 400oC.

Mineral fibres can be manufactured into a wide variety of physical forms and shapes and to a range of densities, depending upon the intended application.

The most common forms are:

Rolls or blankets, typically for use in loft insulation

Laminated matting, for use in heating, water pipes, ventilation and air conditioning ducts, containers, cooling and tank systems

Rigid slabs for:

(i) Flat and pitched mansard roofs, loft conversions, cavity walls and ceilings

(ii) Concrete floors

(iii) External wall dry ventilated cladding systems

(iv) Process plant apparatus engineering, furnace construction and plant engineering

Fibre bonded to plasterboard for dry lining and semi-structural applications

Shells and moulded pipe sections for process plant and domestic cooking appliances

Sprayed, for asbestos encapsulation, or blown, for loft and wall insulation, in old or irregularly shaped buildings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction Mineral Fibre

2. Market Overview Mineral Fibre

3. Market Summary Spot Forecasts Mineral Fibre

4. EU Market Review Mineral Fibre

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Mineral Fibre Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

Armacell

BASF

Dow Chemical

Kingspan

Knauf Insulation

Recticel

Rockwool

Saint-Gobain Isover

URSA

