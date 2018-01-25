

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meg Whitman, the outgoing CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has been appointed as Chief Executive of mobile media firm NewTV, founded by animation studio DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.



Whitman is set to resign from her job at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on February 1. She will take on the reins at NewTV on March 1.



'Meg is one of the most accomplished and sought-after executives of our time. She has built and scaled some of the most important global companies today,' Katzenberg said in statement.



Whitman was appointed as CEO of Hewlett-Packard Co. in 2011. She remained in charge of Hewlett Packard Enterprise when the company split in two in 2015.



