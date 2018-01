WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the sell-off seen in the previous session, airline stocks are seeing considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday. After slumping by 3 percent on Wednesday, the NYSE Arca Airline Index is down by 2.1 percent.



JetBlue (JBLU), Alaska Air (ALK), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and American Airlines (AAL) have all moved notably lower after reporting their quarterly results.



