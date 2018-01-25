TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: ERM) (the "Company") renewed its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 308,400 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company representing approximately 10% of the public float of 3,084,614 Shares. As at January 19, 2018, there were 3,158,538 Shares outstanding.

The Company purchased no Shares of the 145,900 Shares approved under the Company's previous issuer bid.

The Shares may be purchased for cancellation from January 31, 2018 to January 30, 2019 through the facilities of the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system. Shares may be purchased at the then current market price at the time of acquisition in the open market. The Company believes that such purchases are in its best interest and are a desirable use of its available funds. The Company's average daily trading volume for the period July 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 was 2,610 Shares. The Company may purchase up to 1,000 Shares per day under its normal course issuer bid.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $65 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws.

