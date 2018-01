WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Northrop Grumman (NOC) are hovering firmly in positive territory in afternoon trading. After reaching a record intraday high, Northrop Grumman is currently up by 3.6 percent.



The jump by Northrop Grumman comes after the defense contractor reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance. The company also raised its quarterly dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX