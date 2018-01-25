

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Thursday, hovering near yesterday's 3-year highs.



The dollar steadied after 3-year lows, prompting some profit taking after a furious rally for most commodities.



March WTI oil falls 10 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $65.51/bbl



A day after remarks from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuching advocating a weak dollar, President Donald Trump said the currency will only get 'stronger and stronger.'



Still, oil prices may rise further after a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Russia, to curb oil output through 2018.



The European Central Bank left its key interest rates and asset purchases unchanged on Thursday. In contrast to expectations, there was hardly any change in the wording of the forward guidance.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases,' the ECB reiterated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX