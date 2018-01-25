TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/25/18 -- The common shares and share purchase warrants of Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

The Issuer is an investment corporation which seeks to provide shareholders long-term total return through capital appreciation by investing in an actively managed portfolio of securities of public and private companies operating in, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or earnings from, products or services related to the cannabis industry.

Each Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp share purchase warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $2.50, subject to adjustment, on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the expiry date, January 26, 2020. The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry should certain conditions be met. See the Warrant Indenture for a full description and terms of the warrants.

Les actions ordinaires et les bons de souscription de Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ont ete approuves.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

L'Emetteur est une societe d'investissement qui cherche a procurer aux actionnaires un rendement total a long terme grace a une plus-value du capital en investissant dans un portefeuille activement gere de titres de societes publiques et privees operant ou tirant une part importante de leurs revenus ou des services lies a l'industrie du cannabis.

Chaque bon de souscription d'actions de Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp permet a son detenteur d'acquerir une action ordinaire au prix de 2,50 $, sous reserve de rajustement, au plus tard a 17 h. (Heure de Toronto) a la date d'expiration, soit le 26 janvier 2020. Les bons de souscription sont assujettis a une echeance acceleree si certaines conditions sont remplies. Voir l'acte relatif aux bons de souscription pour une description complete et les modalites des bons de souscription.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares & Warrants/ Actions ordinaires et warrants ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CGOC/CGOC.WT ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en CGOC: 15 513 251 circulation: CGOC.WT: 15 513 250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour emission:CGOC: 35 500 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: CGOC: 13766X 10 4 CGOC.WT: 13766X 11 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CGOC: CA 13766X 10 4 2 CGOC.WT: CA 13766X 11 2 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: CGOC: 100 CGOC.WT: 500 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise Price/Prix d'exercice: $2.50/2,50 $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiry Date/Date d'expiration: Le 26 janvier/January 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 26 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 29 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: October 31/Le 31 octobre ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



