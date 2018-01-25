The global pearlescent pigment market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 5% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006121/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pearlescent pigment market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global pearlescent pigment market segmentation by application and geography

Technavio's report on the global pearlescent pigment market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by application, including paints and coatings, printing inks, plastics, and construction materials. As projected in 2017, around 34% of the market share originated from paints and coatings. Due to the excellent physical and chemical properties of pearlescent pigments, it is widely used in paints and coatings.

Based on geography, the global pearlescent pigment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. As of 2017, 38% of the market share came from North America. The increasing consumer demand for good quality finish coatings is one of the major factors leading to the growth of the market in North America.

"The demand for pearlescent pigments is set to increase due to the rapid expansion of end-user application sectors such as automobiles and construction industries. To counter the raw material unavailability and the volatile price of specialty pigments, established and successful players in the region invest in product innovations. The players in the market are finding new applications for pearlescent pigments to drive growth in the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research.

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for free View Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

Pearlescent pigment market: competitive vendor landscape

The global pearlescent pigment market is fragmented with local and global vendors. Key players in the market include ALTANA, BASF, CHESIR, Merck, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, and Sun Chemicals. The market also consists of players that are either pure-play firms or category-focused with a good production capacity of special-effect pigments and pearlescent pigments. Factors such as the presence of strong established market players, the high cost of raw materials, and regulations by the FDA and REACH have lowered the rate of new entrants in the pearlescent pigments market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Excellent functional properties

Growing demand for paints and coatings in automotive and construction

Market trends:

FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products

Increased R&D investments and product innovations

Get a sample copy of the global pearlescent pigment market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing paints, coatings, and pigments research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006121/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com