NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / A watershed moment for retail technology was the introduction of point-of-sale (POS) systems in the 1970s, and within two decades the new invention became indispensable to the industry. What was essentially an upgrade to the cash register proceeded to revolutionize retail operations, incorporating advances in electronic funds transfer (EFT) and ATM technologies to create systems that went far beyond mere sales processing. With computer software development taking off in the 1990s, POS systems ushered in a new era to provide retail operators with an entire management ecosystem that now also includes capabilities for tracking and analyzing inventory, orders, and membership data, among others. Retail technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, taking full advantage of mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotic systems, says Manhattan-based EpiFruit, an on-demand platform helping retailers find delivery partners.

'Disruption' has become the definitive business catchword of the new millennium, with technological progress affecting all industries and radically changing operational models. The e-commerce explosion in the past decade has been fueled by the proliferation of mobile devices, which has, in turn, made retail highly dedicated to implementing new technologies, according to EpiFruit. It has been quicker to espouse innovations originating in other industries, setting an example while also ensuring it can adequately respond to consumers' growing demand for instant gratification. Retailers have already adopted mobile POS, wearable devices for employees, interactive mirrors utilizing AI, camera analytics, and virtual reality solutions. The industry is now pushing heavily into the Internet of Things (IoT) area, which is expected to affect not only day-to-day operations and marketing strategies but also store formats.

The evolution of retail technology is largely driven by changing consumer preferences, and future industry trends will reflect this impact, EpiFruit notes. Drones, for example, are capturing the attention of retailers as a means of accelerating deliveries and thus getting an edge on competitors. Meanwhile, Big Data analytics is increasingly used to identify consumer behavior patterns and customize the shopping experience. The focus on IoT is also a reflection of the speed at which connected devices and smart homes are growing in number. 'The IoT movement offers retailers opportunities in three critical areas: customer experience, the supply chain, and new channels and revenue streams,' according to a recent report from Accenture. In addition, the shift to online purchases is transforming in-store operations, notably in the area of staffing. As more people choose to shop from the comfort of their homes, retailers are introducing customer service robots and even trialing concepts for shop assistant-free stores. The trends observed at present are exciting both for consumers and retailers, each group counting on technology to elevate the shopping experience to the next level.

Currently operating in Manhattan, New York, EpiFruit is an on-demand, digital platform that connects individuals and retailers to facilitate deliveries of goods and products. With the goal of helping entrepreneurship flourish while maximizing efficiency, cash flow, and working atmosphere for all parties involved, EpiFruit is pioneering the industry by offering its market-based platform. Focused on assisting retailers, the company is helping them maintain service quality, expand their business without worrying about logistics, and reduce labor costs. On the other hand, independent contractors who offer their driving services through EpiFruit's platform have the freedom to determine their rates and schedules, as well as are provided with an opportunity to learn the basics of entrepreneurship. The company believes that its concept has the potential to transcend markets and industries, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.

