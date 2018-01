WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have moved sharply lower in afternoon trading on Thursday, resulting in a 2.6 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index ended the previous session at its best closing level in over four months.



The weakness among gold stocks comes as the price of the precious metal has come under pressure in electronic trading after President Donald Trump expressed support for a strong dollar in an interview with CNBC.



