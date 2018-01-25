Technavio market research analysts forecast the global rugby equipment market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global rugby equipment market:

Growth in the development programs of rugby unions

Transformation from a niche to a mainstream sport

Increasing penetration of the sport in developing countries

The number of people playing rugby has increased from approximately 2.60 million players in 2007 to over 8.50 million in 2017. This substantial increase in the number of players is boosting the market size of global rugby equipment market and is anticipated to be generally driven by the development and services received from WR along with six regional associations and regional committee that comprises of a representative from each regional association.

For instance, some of the development programs that helped to increase the number of rugby players are getting into Rugby. This program aims to increase the number of new players, coaches, and referees over the next four years till the next Rugby World Cup 2019, to be held in Japan.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for outdoor gear, "In 2016, as a part of another major development program of rugby in China, the country is hoping to have one million rugby players by 2025 after Alisports and WR signs an agreement. Alibaba.com is going to promote WR's equipment worth millions of dollars, through e-commerce platforms. These agreements are expected to drive the rugby equipment market in China."

Global rugby equipment market segmentation

Based on product, the global rugby equipment market is segmented into four important segments that include boots, protective gear, balls, and others. Since its inception, rugby equipment has evolved in terms of materials used, different designs, and manufacturing processes.

Based on geography, the global rugby equipment market is segmented into three regions including, EMEA, the Americas, and APAC. EMEA dominated the market by occupying more than 54% of the market share. It was followed by the Americas that occupied a share of almost 24% and APAC that contributed to more than 22% of the market share.

