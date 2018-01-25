Company announcement Announcement No. 6/2018 25 January 2018



Danske Bank no longer placed under AML investigation in France







On 11 October 2017, Danske Bank A/S was placed under formal investigation ("mise en examen") by Tribunal de Grade Instance de Paris (a French court) in relation to suspicions of money laundering concerning transactions carried out by customers of Danske Bank Estonia from 2008 to 2011. Today, the French court has changed the status of Danske Bank in the investigation to that of an assisted witness. This means that Danske Bank is no longer placed under formal investigation, but still forms part of the investigation as an assisted witness ("témoin assisté").



See company announcement No. 53 of 11 October 2017 for a description of the original placement under investigation.



Danske Bank continues its cooperation with the French authorities, and we do not comment any further on the case pending the investigation.





Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



