The "Computer Hardware Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as the next big trend in the computers market with the ability to create an impact across the business spectrum. The August Smart Lock uses the Internet of Things platform to automatically lock and unlock the front door of a user's residence, and can also remotely grant access to guests, friends or staff.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the computer hardware market in 2017, accounting for around 44% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 28% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.

The market size section gives the computer hardware market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the computer hardware market and suggests approaches.

Scope

Markets Covered: Telecommunications, IT Services, Software Publishers, Computer Hardware.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Companies Mentioned

Apple Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rj9k47/global_computer?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006321/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hardware