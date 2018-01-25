Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Named to 2018 OTCQX Best 50

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2018 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2018 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2017.

"We are honored to be recognized on the 2018 OTCQX Best 50, ranking fourteenth" said Rick Bastian, Blackhawk's Chairman & CEO. "We are proud of the shareholder value being created and pleased to see increased trading volume in our stock. The OTC Marketplace has proven to be a great place for our shares to trade," he added.

For the complete 2018 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit http://bit.ly/OTCQX-best50-2018

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank, which operates eight banking centers in south central Wisconsin and north central Illinois, along the I-90 corridor from Belvidere, Illinois to Janesville, Wisconsin. Blackhawk's locations serve individuals and small businesses, primarily with fewer than 200 employees. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to its banking products such as health savings accounts and investment management.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

Further information is available on the Company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

For further information:

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

R. Richard Bastian, III, Chairman & CEO

rbastian@blackhawkbank.com

Todd J. James, EVP & CFO

tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.