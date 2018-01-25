

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $5.2 billion, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $3.9 billion, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $17.1 billion. This was up from $16.4 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.2 Bln. vs. $3.9 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.08 vs. $0.79 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q4): $17.1 Bln vs. $16.4 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $15.0 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.55 Full year revenue guidance: $65.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX