

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $186.07 million, or $0.65 per share. This was up from $132.70 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $622.64 million. This was up from $551.0 million last year.



Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $186.07 Mln. vs. $132.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $622.64 Mln vs. $551.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.66 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $620 - $660 Mln



