

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp (WDC) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1208 million, or $3.95 per share. This was up from $675 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $5.34 billion. This was up from $4.89 billion last year.



Western Digital Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1208 Mln. vs. $675 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 79.0% -EPS (Q2): $3.95 vs. $2.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.7% -Analysts Estimate: $3.79 -Revenue (Q2): $5.34 Bln vs. $4.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX