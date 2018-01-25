The "Fertilizer Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertilizer market is expected to reach around $250 billion in 2020.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of fertilizer market during the forecast period (2016-2020). Areas of particular development are likely to be fertigation and foliar applications that require micro irrigation systems for dispensing water-soluble formulations of nutrients. These systems provide better control over dispersion of water-soluble fertilizers, the amount of fertilizers and water used as well as energy and labour spent on applying the fertilizers. Markets such as this one will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by these technologies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fertilizer market in 2017, accounting for around 43% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 14% market share. Middle East was the lowest region accounting for around 6.5% market share.

Scope

Markets Covered: Nitrogen, Phosphate and others.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Dow Corning

Celanese

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4j978c/global_fertilizer?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006337/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers, Fertilizer