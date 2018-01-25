

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $309 million, or $1.97 per share. This was higher than $238 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $976 million. This was up from $877 million last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $309 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.97 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q2): $976 Mln vs. $877 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.3%



