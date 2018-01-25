

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $297.7 million, or $2.54 per share. This was higher than $242.3 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $892.4 million. This was up from $756.9 million last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $297.7 Mln. vs. $242.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.54 vs. $2.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.27 -Revenue (Q4): $892.4 Mln vs. $756.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX