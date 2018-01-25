

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems (QSII) announced a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $9.38 million, or $0.15 per share. This was lower than $14.36 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $131.72 million. This was up from $127.87 million last year.



Quality Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.38 Mln. vs. $14.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q3): $131.72 Mln vs. $127.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.64 and $0.68 Full year revenue guidance: $522 Mln - $530 Mln



