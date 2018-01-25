

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $131.81 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $55.84 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $278.31 million. This was down from $289.90 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $131.81 Mln. vs. $55.84 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 136.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 151.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $278.31 Mln vs. $289.90 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.0%



