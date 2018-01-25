The "Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Due to the positive environmental characteristics and low toxicity of eco-friendly dyes, many companies are moving toward eco-friendly organic dyes, though they remain highly priced in comparison to inorganic dyes. Many textile companies are starting to opt for eco-friendly dyes for producing textiles and fabrics. They are not using harmful dyes while processing and dyeing the fibres into fabrics as they cause extensive damage to the environment and they are also known to cause skin allergies and respiratory diseases.

Western Europe was the largest region in the synthetic dye and pigment market in 2017, accounting for around 30% market share. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 24% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.

Scope

Markets Covered: Synthetic Pigments and Synthetic Dye.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Companies Mentioned

Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Ecolab Inc.

S. C. Johnson Son Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s32fqt/global_synthetic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006355/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Dyes and Pigments, Pigments