Technavio's latest market research report on the global venture capital investment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global venture capital investment market from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio analysts, the global venture capital investment market will grow at a CAGR of more than 27% during the forecast period. Increased government focus towards investing in venture capital assets is expected to be one of the primary growth factors for the growth of the venture capital investment market.

The software sector dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 46%. Startups in the software sector offer products that improve productivity and efficiency in large organizations. These products focus on different areas of business such as business analytics and intelligence, customer relationship management, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The three emerging market trends driving the global venture capital investment marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

IPO market gains momentum

Growing portion of new investments in China and India

Increased participation from mutual funds, hedge funds, and banks in the VC market

In 2017, a lot of major startups such as Cloudera, China Rapid Finance, and Okta came up with IPOs. Most of the companies issuing IPOs were technology-focused and were software and cloud service providers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Investors showed great confidence in companies that exhibited high revenue growth, innovative product line, and quality management. For instance, WuXi Biologics, a Hong Kong-based company raised USD 511 million through an IPO."

During the forecast period, the Americas was the leading venture capital investment market with a market share of more than 56%, with the US being the leading country in the region. This can be attributed to the fact that the US is a major hub for startups and most venture capital firms are headquartered in the country.

Global venture capital investment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global venture capital investment market by sectors (software, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, media and entertainment, medical devices and equipment, IT hardware, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The software segment held the largest market share in 2017. The pharmaceuticals and biotechnology had the second largest share of over 10%. The other sectors include network and equipment, energy, telecommunication, consumer products and services, healthcare, agribusiness, and supply chain and logistics.

The Americas was the leading region for the global venture capital investment market in 2017, followed by APAC and EMEA. The three regions are expected to maintain their market share over the forecast period with marginal changes of less than 0.5%.

