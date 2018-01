Our InvestingHaven Litecoin Price Forecast of a 1000 USD in 2018 is written as we start the year with a sharp retrace in Cryptocurrency prices. We saw Bitcoin price retrace by more than 50% from its most recent highs. Litecoin price, after reaching a high of 400 USD is trading at 176 USD at press time. Where do we see Litecoin price heading in 2018 and why are the questions we will cover in our Litecoin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...