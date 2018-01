Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2018) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR), ("Meryllion" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has received Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ("$25,000.00") CDN from exercise of previously issued warrants. A total of 500,000 share purchase warrants were exercised at $0.05 per share. As a result of the exercise, the Corporation as at the date of this press release has a total of 50,888,420 common shares issued and outstanding.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Paul Haber

Interim CEO

Meryllion Resources Corporation

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

W: www.meryllionresources.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Interim CFO & Secretary

Meryllion Resources Corporation

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

W: www.meryllionresources.com

